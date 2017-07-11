Datsun redi-GO 1-Litre Launch Date Revealed

Datsun Redi GO 2.63 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

It was only time that Datsun brought out a more powerful version of the redi-Go in India. While we’ve already told you that the bookings for the car have started, Datsun India has now also announced that the car will be launched on the 26of July 2017. It’s been three years since the carmaker made its debut in India with the GO hatchback in 2014 and in these three years, the company has launched 3 cars – the GO, GO+ and the redi-GO. The company has also managed to sell 90,000 cars in India in the past three years and that’s a good sign that it’s growing.The redi-Go with the new 1-litre engine will be the company’s latest car to hit the Indian markets soon. Sharing its underpinnings with the Renault Kwid, the Datsun redi-GO also uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the compact French crossover. Datsun choose to call the motor Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) that offers higher fuel efficiency, while paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the Kwid, the motor returns an ARAI certified fuel economy of 22.04 kmpl, the redi-GO puts out 22.5 kmpl.The redi-GO has been the turnaround product for Datsun India with the model averaging over 1600 units every month since its launch. The tall boy stance with butch and a massive ground clearance of 185 mm has worked well for the model. The redi-GO with the 1-litre engine puts out 67 bhp and develops 91 Nm of peak torque and these figures are similar to the one on the Kwid. Now, the 1-litre engine is only available on the top-end T(O) and S variants and will get all the goodies like LED DRLs, Keyless entry and an all-black interior trim and the silver finish around the AC vents and the horn pad make it a bit more premium.We expect the pricing of the car to be close to ₹ 3.75-4 lakh and that’ll be competitive pricing considering that the Kwid too is priced in a similar range.