Datsun redi-GO 1-Litre Launch Date Revealed

Datsun Redi GO
2.63 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
The redi-Go with the new 1-litre engine will be the company’s latest car to hit the Indian markets soon. Sharing its underpinnings with the Renault Kwid, the Datsun redi-GO also uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the compact French crossover. Datsun choose to call the motor Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) that offers higher fuel efficiency, while paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the Kwid, the motor returns an ARAI certified fuel economy of 22.04 kmpl, the redi-GO puts out 22.5 kmpl.
The redi-GO has been the turnaround product for Datsun India with the model averaging over 1600 units every month since its launch. The tall boy stance with butch and a massive ground clearance of 185 mm has worked well for the model. The redi-GO with the 1-litre engine puts out 67 bhp and develops 91 Nm of peak torque and these figures are similar to the one on the Kwid. Now, the 1-litre engine is only available on the top-end T(O) and S variants and will get all the goodies like LED DRLs, Keyless entry and an all-black interior trim and the silver finish around the AC vents and the horn pad make it a bit more premium.
We expect the pricing of the car to be close to ₹ 3.75-4 lakh and that’ll be competitive pricing considering that the Kwid too is priced in a similar range.
Comments (0)