Datsun redi-GO 1.0L Vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Specifications Comparison

Datsun India is all set to launch the new redi-GO 1.0L variant of its popular entry-level hatchback car. The car will officially go on sale in India on July 26, 2017, and one of its key rivals will be the Renault Kwid 1.0. Interestingly, under the skin, both the models are pretty much identical as they are built on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A platform and share the same powertrain. Having said that, we have already driven the new Datsun redi-GO 1.0 and there are certain key aspects where it differentiates itself from its French counterpart - the Kwid 1.0. Here's a specifications and features comparison between the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L and Renault Kwid 1.0L.

Design and Dimensions:

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is identical to the regular redi-GO

Both the Datsun redi-Go 1.0 and the Renault Kwid 1.0 remain identical to the standard models of its respective brands. The Kwid 1.0 comes with a more SUV/crossover-like design with bold styling elements like the underbody plastic cladding, flared wheel arches and a wider stance. The redi-GO 1.0 looks more like a tallboy hatch with a quirky design and muscular lines that make it stand out. The redi-GO also gets LED daytime running lights mounted to the front bumper, but the Kwid 1.0 misses out on them. At the same time, the Kwid 1.0 comes with sporty checkered pattern side decals with 1.0 printed on them to differentiate it from the regular Kwid. The redi-GO 1.0, however, gets no such styling updates and the only distinguishing element in the 1.0 badge at the rear.

The Renault Kwid 1.0 comes with more features and styling

In terms of dimensions, the Renault Kwid 1.0 is both taller and wider at 3679 mm and 1579 mm respectively than the Datsun redi-GO 1.0 which is, 3429 mm long and 1560 mm wide. At the same time, the redi-GO's tallboy design makes it taller than the Kwid at 1541 mm compared to the latter's 1478 mm height. The Kwid 1.0 even gets a longer wheelbase of 2422 mm compared to the redi-GO 1.0's 2348 mm wheelbase. The redi-GO, however, gets the best-in-class ground clearance of 185 mm while the Kwid is right behind it at 180 mm.

Features and Equipment:

Datsun redi-GO 1.0 gets an all-black cabin with red treatment for the upholstery

On the features front, the new redi-GO 1.0L model is largely similar to the regular redi-GO except for some small updates like the all-black cabin with red accents for the seats, new upholstery, and silver finish on the steering wheel and AC vents. The Datsun redi-GO misses out on the touchscreen infotainment system and instead gets a regular CD player, USB (which does not charge your phone) AUX-In and no Bluetooth. Driver airbag only comes with the top-end S variant.

The Renault Kwid 1.0's cabin with well-equipped offers more features

The Renault Kwid 1.0, on the other hand, is a lot more equipped in terms of features and equipment. The cabin features a dual tone black and grey dashboard, touchscreen MediaNAV system with Bluetooth, AUX-IN and telephony connectivity, along with nice contoured seats with red accents and more storage compartments and cubby holes. On safety front, the Kwid 1.0 offers Keyless entry and central locking and optional driver side airbag among other necessities like seat belts and engine immobiliser.

Engine and Transmission:

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L's 999cc petrol engine

As mentioned before, both the Kwid 1.0 and the redi-GO 1.0 get the same 999 cc three-cylinder petrol engine developed by Renault. Power figures are also the same at 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque and both models come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Kwid 1.0, however, also offers an AMT unit as an option, but the redi-GO 1.0 offer slightly better fuel efficiency at 22.5 kmpl, compared to the Kwid 1.0L which returns 22.04 kmpl.

Renault Kwid 1.0L's 999cc petrol engine

Verdict:

Now, as we mentioned before, both the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L and the Renault Kwid 1.0L models are largely identical to each other. The redi-GO is a better package with a more proportionate design, bolder styling, better headroom, more ground clearance, and a tad bit more mileage. The Kwid though offers more in terms of space, drivability and also features. So, it all boils down to the price of the redi-GO 1.0, which we feel will be a considerably less than the Renault Kwid 1.0, judging by all the features it misses out on.