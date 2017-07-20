Datsun redi-GO 1.0L Vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Specifications Comparison

With the launch of the new Datsun redi-GO 1.0L variant, the Japanese carmaker is all set to enter the territory of the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid 1.0L. One of the biggest similarities between these three cars is that all of them come in an 800 cc variant and the 1-litre variant. Maruti however, was the first one to start this trend in 2012 with the introduction of the Alto 800 and Alto K10. We have already told you how different is the redi-GO 1.0L compared to the Kwid 1.0L, and now we will see how it fares against the segment leader - the Alto K10, on paper. Slated to be launched on July 26, 2017, the upcoming redi-GO 1-litre variant is essentially a more powerful version of the standard Datsun redi-GO, which was launched last year and we have drove the car a few weeks back.

Design and Dimensions:

The Datsun redi-GO is the better-looking one with bold design and modern styling

As mentioned on most of our earlier reports, the new Datsun redi-GO 1.0L remains exactly identical to its less-powerful siblings. It comes with the same quirky design with bold lines and a muscular stance. In fact, the only differentiating factor between the regular redi-GO and the 1-litre redi-GO is the '1.0' badge at the rear. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, on the other hand, is the oldest one among its competitors and possibly the least attractive one as well. The last time the car received a design or styling update was in 2012 when the company introduced the Alto 800 to differentiate the two models. Also, the Datsun redi-GO is targeted towards young buyers so the styling and design are more contemporary, whereas, the Alto K10 is essentially an entry-level workhorse.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 last received cosmetic update in 2012

In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is longer at 3545 mm than the Datsun redi-GO 1.0 which is, 3429 mm long. But, at the same time, the redi-GO is wider and taller than the Alto K10 at 1560 mm and 1541 mm respectively, compared to the latter's 1515 mm width and 1475 mm height. The Alto K10 though comes with a slightly longer wheelbase at 2360 mm against the redi-GO 1.0's 2348 mm wheelbase. The redi-GO, however, gets the best-in-class ground clearance of 185 mm in comparison to the Alto K10's 160 mm ground clearance.

Features and Equipment:

Datsun redi-GO cabin comes with some minor updates

Both the cars come with bare minimum features and equipment commonly seen in entry level car. The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L model is largely similar to the regular redi-GO except for some small updates like the all-black cabin with red accents for the seats, new upholstery, and silver finish on the steering wheel and AC vents. The Datsun redi-GO misses out on the touchscreen infotainment system and instead gets a regular CD player, USB (which does not charge your phone) AUX-In and no Bluetooth. Driver airbag only comes with the top-end S variant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's cabin

The Alto K10, on the other hand, comes with a similarly equipped cabin with minimal features. The plastic quality is a tab bit better but the interior is not as attractive as on the redi-GO. Apart from basic stuff like cubby holes and cup holders, the Alto K10 comes with a dual tone black and beige cabin with silver accents for the steering wheel, inside door handle, console garnish ring, panel instrument cluster and more. AC and heater are standard and you do get a similar audio system with CD, MP3, USB connectivity (no AUX-IN or Bluetooth). Driver-side airbag and keyless entry are only available in the top-end trims.

Engine Transmission:

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is powered by a 999 cc three-cylinder petrol engine developed by Renault, which makes 67 bhp and develops 91 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and right now Datsun has no intention of launching an AMT version. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, however, is powered by a 998cc three-cylinder engine that comes in both petrol and CNG option. The petrol version makes 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, while in CNG mode the engine output drops down to 58 bhp and 78 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox comes as standard but there is also a top-of-the-line AMT version equipped with Maruti's 5-speed auto gear shift (AGS) unit. While the redi-GO 1.0L offers a fuel efficiency at 22.5 kmpl, the Alto K10 returns a best-in-class mileage of 24.07 kmpl (petrol) and 32.26 kmpl (CNG).

Verdict:

On one hand, we have the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L, which is targeted toward the youths and the millennial populace, equipped with bold styling and slightly more contemporary features. On the other hand, we have the Alto K10, a tried and tested choice that is designed to be a workhorse, offers practical features, better-spaced cabin and the best-in-class mileage. Moreover, the Alto K10 also comes with the option of CNG variant and an AMT, which are quite important for a huge set of buyers. What will be the deciding factor here is the price. The Alto K10 is priced at ₹ 3.2 lakh to ₹ 4.1 lakh, and if Datsun prices the redi-GO 1.0L under ₹ 4 lakh, we might have a strong contender for the iconic Alto.