Datsun redi-GO 1.0L: Price Expectation In India

The new Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is all set to be launched in India tomorrow and will join the likes of the Renault Kwid 1.0L and the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Now, we have already told you where the upcoming redi-GO 1.0L stands in comparison to both the Kwid 1.0L and the Alto K10. We have already driven the car and have told to everything that we know about the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L. In fact, the redi-GO 1-litre version's specifications and features are already up on the company's official website and all that remains to be known is the price, which, of course, will be announced at the launch event tomorrow.

In our opinion, Datsun India will price of the more powerful redi-GO 1.0L quite aggressively, in the range of ₹ 3.8 lakh to 4 lakh. One of the main reasons for keeping the price aggressive is because despite being the newest among its peers, the redi-GO misses out on a number of features. For instance, both the Renault Kwid 1.0L and the Maruti Alto K10 offer an optional AMT variant, whereas the redi-GO 1.0L only has the 5-speed manual gearbox on offer. Also, its French cousin Kwid is a bit more feature rich and comes with a touchscreen MediaNAV system, while the redi-GO gets a basic audio system with just AUX-IN and Bluetooth connectivity. Whereas the Alto K10 comes with a more spacious cabin and gets a CNG option as well

In retrospect, Datsun will only offer two variants of the redi-GO 1.0L and a large number of features are similar in both the models. On the other hand, both the Kwid 1.0L and the Alto K10 come in multiple variants and it is the top-end variants that actually compete with the redi-GO when we consider the feature offerings. So, this includes the top-end Kwid RXT 1.0 manual is priced at ₹ 3.82 lakh going up to ₹ 4.25 for the RXT 1.0L AMT variant. Similarly, the Alto K10's higher trims - VXI and VXI AMT is priced in the range of ₹ 3.63 lakh and ₹ 4.15 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the new Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is the same 999 cc three-cylinder, petrol engine that does duty on the Kwid 1.0L. The 1-litre motor makes 67 bhp and develops 91 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Booking for the car is also underway.