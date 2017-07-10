Datsun India has announced the pre-launch bookings for the 1-litre redi-GO hatchback starting from 1st July 2017. The Datsun redi-GO was introduced in the country last year with a 0.8-litre petrol engine, and the new 1-litre variant promises to add more power and drive-ability to the company's little car. Bookings for the redi-GO 1-litre start with a fully refundable down payment of ₹ 10,000, while deliveries will commence from 26th July, the automaker said in a statement.

Datsun Redi GO 2.63 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Datsun India - Vice President, Jerome Saigot said, "With the positive customer responses to the redi-GO and redi-GO Sport, we are delighted to offer the redi-GO version with a more powerful 1.0L engine. The redi-GO 1.0L with the iSAT engine is an ideal package for customers looking for attractive design, power and performance. Today's youth want a car that shows their personality with style, and redi-GO 1.0L is ready to meet their needs with more power and convenience."

The Datsun redi-GO was introduced in 2016 with a 0.8-litre engine

Sharing its underpinnings with the Renault Kwid, the Datsun redi-GO also uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the compact French crossover. Datsun choose to call the motor Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) that offers higher fuel efficiency, while paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the Kwid, the motor returns an ARAI certified fuel economy of 23 kmpl. So expect to similar numbers on the Datsun redi-GO as well. Also, expect to see additional badging and body decal on the 1.0-litre version of the hatchback.

The redi-GO has been the turnaround product for Datsun India with the model averaging over 1600 units every month since its launch. The tall boy stance with butch and a massive ground clearance of 185 mm has worked well for the model. The redi-GO also features a more conventional audio system instead of the mobile docking unit from the GO and GO+, while the car provides ample of headroom as well despite its restrained proportions.

While the Datsun redi-GO will go on sale later this month, the model is most likely to be followed up with an AMT version just before the festive season. We will be driving the redi-GO 1-litre very soon, so watch out this space for our first impressions.