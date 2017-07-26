The long-awaited Datsun redi-GO 1.0L has finally gone on sale in India at a starting price of at ₹ 3.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which quite lesser than what we expected. We have been bringing you all the live updates form the launch here. As mention in our earlier reports, the car is a more powerful iteration of the regular redi-GO hatchback that has been on sale in India for about year now. We have driven the redi-GO 1-litre model and have told you all about it. Available in two variant - redi-GO T(O) and the redi-GO S the latter is priced at ₹ 3.72 lakh. In India, the car goes up against the likes of Renault Kwid 1.0L and the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and is cheaper that both the models.

Company's brand ambassador Sakshi Malik Drives in the Datsun redi-GO 1.0L

The engine used in the Datsun redi-GO 1-litre model is the same 999cc, 3-cylinder petrol motor that does duty in Renault Kwid 1.0L. But, the engineers at Datsun have worked on it and now you get a slightly better mileage of 22.5 kmpl, compared to the Kwid 1.0L, which returns 22.04 kmpl. They call it the 'i-SAT' a.k.a. Intelligent Spark Automated Technology. At the same time, power output remains unchanged and the engine offers the same 67 bhp and a peak torque of 91 Nm, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Right now, Datsun is not offering an AMT gearbox.

The Datsun redi-GO 1.0L looks identical to the standard version

In terms of design and styling, the new Datsun redi-GO 1.0L remains exactly identical to its less-powerful siblings. It comes with the same quirky design with bold lines and a muscular stance. The car comes with the same halogen headlamps and bumper-mounted LED daytime running lights. In fact, the only differentiating factor between the regular redi-GO and the 1-litre redi-GO is the '1.0' badge at the rear. However, the cabin sees few styling changes like - all-black interior with red accents on the seats, new premium fabric upholstery, silver finish on the AC vents and the horn pad.

Datsun redi-GO gets updated interior with new styling for the cabin

On the features front, the Datsun redi-GO misses out on the touchscreen infotainment system, which is offered with the Renault Kwid 1.0. Instead, the redi-GO gets a regular CD player, USB (which does not charge your phone) AUX-In and no Bluetooth. Driver side airbag is offered as optional on the top-end trim.

