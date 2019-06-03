Datsun GO & GO+ Updated With Vehicle Dynamic Control

Datsun India has updated GO and GO+ hatchbacks with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) technology. The updated Datsun GO and the Datsun GO+ get enhanced safety systems thanks to the new tech on offer. The VDC system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors to provide electronic stability control. The system also facilitates a safer driving experience by responding to the car's oversteering and understeering inputs. The GO and GO+ now also comes with anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) and traction control system (TCS).

Commenting on the updated versions, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan India said, "Datsun is committed to transform customer experience with new and innovative products. Underscoring our focus on progressive mobility backed by safety, technology, style and convenience, the New Datsun GO and GO+ now comes with VDC so that the Datsun owner can drive with confidence."

The Datsun GO and GO+ also gets EBD, brake assist and traction control system

In addition, the new Datsun GO will be available in a new 'Vivid Blue' colour option, while the cars now get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard across all variants with smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice recognition. The hatchbacks have also been updated with rear parking sensors and dual front airbags as standard, in a bid to comply with the upcoming safety regulations.

The Datsun GO and GO+ received comprhensive facelifts last year bringing a premium touch, better features and attractive pricing to the models. Prices for the GO hatchback start at ₹ 3.32 lakh going up to ₹ 5.02 lakh, while the multi-seater GO+ is priced from ₹ 3.86 lakh for the base trim that goes up to ₹ 5.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping version. The GO+ will soon face competition two back-to-back launches including the Renault Triber and Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R-based sub 4-metre MPV, both of which are slated to launch this year.

