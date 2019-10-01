Datsun GO & GO+ Receive 5 Per Cent Price Hike

Japanese automaker Nissan India has announced a price hike on the Datsun GO and GO+ hatchbacks in its line-up by five per cent, with immediate effect. The automaker attributed the increase in prices to multiple costs with safety at the centre of it. While official prices are yet to be revealed, the Datsun GO range currently starts at ₹ 3.32 lakh, going up ₹ 5.17 lakh, and will see an increase in prices between ₹ 16,600-26,000, depending on the variant. Similarly, the Datsun GO+ is currently priced between ₹ 3.86 lakh and ₹ 5.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), and will see an increase of around ₹ 19,000 to ₹ 30,000, based on the variant.

Commenting on the hike, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "With safety at heart, Datsun is committed to offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. Owing to increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price increase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models."

Datsun Go 3.73 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The price increase extends only to the manual variants of the models, with prices for the new CVT variants yet to be announced. In addition, the GO and GO+ T and T(O) variants have been upgraded with a segment-first Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) safety feature. The hatchbacks do remain BS4 compliant for now and will be upgraded to BS6 norms only next year, ahead of the April 2020 deadline.

The price hike does come at a time when the model is facing competition from the newly launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the comprehensively upgraded Renault Kwid facelift. While the Kwid has been quite a popular seller for its automaker, the S-Presso, with its SUV-inspired styling, is expected to bring in the volumes for the automaker this festive season. The Maruti S-Presso is priced from ₹ 3.69 lakh, while prices for the Renault Kwid facelift start at ₹ 2.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.