The Datsun Go & Go+ CVT are the most affordable CVT models on sale in India

The Datsun Go CVT and the Datsun Go+ CVT have been launched in India at ₹ 5.94 lakh and ₹ 6.58 lakh respectively. Also, both cars are the first models in their segment to get CVT transmission options, making them the most affordable CVT cars in India. Nissan says that the deliveries of the CVT models of the Go and Go+ will begin today across all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country. The CVT models are fitted with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with smartphone connectivity and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well.

(Both the Datsun GO and GO+ CVT get safety features like ABS, airbags, roof and pedestrian protection)

"In line with our mission of - Progressive mobility, we are introducing Nissan's proven CVT technology in Datsun GO and GO+ to cater to the demand of the customers looking for stress free drive experience. With host of first-in-class and best-in-class features, Datsun GO & GO+ offer the best value proposition in its segment, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

In both cars, the CVT option will only be available with the top-end T and T(O) variants of the GO and GO+. The features remain identical to the manual variants. Both the Datsun GO and GO+ CVT also get enhanced crash performance with front and side crash performance, roof and pedestrian protection reinforcement. They also get the recently introduced first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), along with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, engine immobiliser, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps, and speed sensing auto door locks.

(In addition to the convenience of an automatic, the Datsun GO CVT also offers good fuel efficiency)

Both cars continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 67 bhp and develop 104 Nm of peak torque. And now, the cars get CVT along with a 5-speed manual as well. The cars also get best-in-class ground clearance of 185 mm as well.

The Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT models will be offered in six colours which are Ruby Red, Vivid Blue, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver and Opal White. Both Datsun GO CVT & GO+ CVT models will be available with a standard two-year warranty package. Datsun customers will have an option to extend the package up to five years with a nominal fee.

