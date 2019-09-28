Both Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT will only be available in the top two T and T (O) variants

Bookings for the upcoming CVT automatic versions of the 2019 Datsun GO and GO+ have officially commenced in India. Both the Datsun GO CVT and the GO+ CVT can be pre-booked at any authorised Nissan and Datsun dealership across India for a token of ₹ 11,000. While the launch date is yet to be announced, we are expecting the CVT automatic versions to go on sale sometime in early October 2019. However, if you want to know more about the GO CVT and the GO+ CVT, and how they drive and perform, do check our review here.

Announcing the start of pre-bookings, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said," We are introducing Nissan's proven CVT technology in Datsun GO and GO+ to cater to the demand of customers pan India. The new Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT is the first-in-segment with the USP of 5S - SPACE, SAFE, SMART, STYLE and SURE (Japanese technology). We are confident that these class leading offerings will surely delight the customers."

In addition to the convinience of an automatic, the Datsun GO CVT also offers good fuel efficiency

In both cars, the CVT option will only be available with the top-end T and T(O) variants of the GO and GO+, and we expect them to come with a premium of about ₹ 50,000 over the asking price of their respective manual models. The features remain identical to the manual variants. Both the Datsun GO and GO+ CVT also get enhanced crash performance with front and side crash performance, roof and pedestrian protection reinforcement. They also get the recently introduced first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), along with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, engine immobilizer, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps, and speed sensing auto door locks.

Both cars continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 67 bhp and develop 104 Nm of peak torque. As of now, the motor only comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

