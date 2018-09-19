Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift India Launch Details Revealed

Datsun is all set to roll out the Go and Go+ facelift in India. The cars will be launched in the first week of October. It was recently that the company unveiled both these cars in Indonesia in May this year and the company will launch the cars ahead of the festive season to get some much needed traction. It was back in 2013, when Datsun first came to India with the Go hatchback and immediately followed it up with a subcompact seven seater MPV in the form of the Go. Both the models are based on the Nissan's V platform and are currently produced at the company's Chennai plant. After four years in the Indian market, the carmaker is finally ready to bring in the facelifts of the models.

We expect the Go and the Go+ to come with styling cues similar to those on the Indonesian models. Up front, both the Go and the Go+ come with similar design and styling and we expect the facelift to come with a revised front grille, restyled headlamps and even a new front bumper. It is likely that the car will come with LED daytime running lamps as well, something similar to what we've seen on the redi-Go. It's also likely to get additional features like new ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, alloy wheels and new LED taillamps will also be part of the package.

The Datsun Go and Go Plus facelift are likely to come with LED DRLs

There are, however, some considerable updates that the cabin will get and expect it to come with more features, which will be a big plus for both the Go and Go+ models. The changes will include a well-equipped dashboard, new upholstery, and improved set of comfort and safety features. In fact, Datsun is also looking to add a touchscreen infotainment system for the top-end variant. Apart from these, the GO and GO+ facelifts will also get power windows, power steering, mobile docking system and a USB port.

Under the hood, the car will continue to offer the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 78 bhp and develop 104 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and though the Indonesian-spec model gets a CVT automatic option as well, we do not expect it to come to India.

