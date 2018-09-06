New Cars and Bikes in India

Dakshin Dare 2018: Gill Holds On To lead, Sandeep Sharma Rises To Third On Day 3

Gaurav Gill held on to the lead, while defending champion Sandeep Sharma has moved up to third on Day 3 of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare.

View Photos
Gaurav Gill and co-driver Musa Sherif in the rally-prepped Mahindra XUV500

Team Mahindra Adventure's Gaurav Gill and Musa Sherif hold on to the lead on Day 3 of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare. The APRC-champion played safe throughout the four special stages completing in a time of 4h59m45s. Gill managed to hold on to the lead with a margin of 8 minutes over teammates Philippos Mathai and PVS Moorthy, who finished the day in a time of 05h07m15s. The big leap, however, was taken by Team Maruti Suzuki's Sandeep Sharma who moved into third place over Amrittrajit Ghosh.

Drivers Sandeep Sharma and navigator Anmol Rampal showed impressive pace through the day and completed with an aggregate timing of 5h18m19s. Speaking about the impressive pace of the day, Sharma said, "I was off the pace on the opening day but caught up later. I have been clocking some good time and will go out blazing in the next two rounds as well. I will try to keep it up and let's see how it ends."

Advertisement

Coming fourth at the end of day, drivers Amiitrajit Ghosh and his co-driver Ashwin Naik had a flat tyre that saw lose a position losing four minutes due to the issue finishing the stages in 5h19m06s. Maruti Suzuki Motorsports' Samrat Kumar and Karan Aukta completed the day in fifth place with a total time of 5h1929s.

In the bike category, Yuva Kumar continues to lead the rally with Akash Aital in the second place. Jatin Jain moved up to third at the end of Day 3.

RESULTS

Cars
1. Gaurav Gill and Musa Sharif - 4:59:45s
2. Phillipos Mathai and PVS Moorthy - 5:07:15s
3. Sandeep Sharma and Anmol Rajput - 5:18:19s

0 Comments

Bikes
1. Yuva Kumar - 3:47:27s
2. Aakash - 3:49:55s
3. Jatin Jain - 3:51:26s

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare Motorsport India Motorsport Gaurav Gill Musa Sherif

Latest News

Dakshin Dare 2018: Gill Holds On To lead, Sandeep Sharma Rises To Third On Day 3
Dakshin Dare 2018: Gill Holds On To lead, Sandeep Sharma Rises To Third On Day 3
Prince Charles Seen Using His All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace For The First Time
Prince Charles Seen Using His All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace For The First Time
Bajaj Auto To Expand Three-Wheeler And Quadricycle Production To 1 Million Per Year
Bajaj Auto To Expand Three-Wheeler And Quadricycle Production To 1 Million Per Year
Lister Motor Company Is Building The World's Fastest SUV
Lister Motor Company Is Building The World's Fastest SUV
New Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept Revealed
New Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept Revealed
Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 35.99 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 35.99 Lakh
Nissan Announces New Strategy For India With Kicks SUV To Lead Charge
Nissan Announces New Strategy For India With Kicks SUV To Lead Charge
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Hits 241 kmph At Bonneville
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Hits 241 kmph At Bonneville
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Design Renders Revealed
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Design Renders Revealed
All Toll Lanes To Get FASTags Over Next Four Months: Nitin Gadkari
All Toll Lanes To Get FASTags Over Next Four Months: Nitin Gadkari
Air Taxi To Cut Travel Time In Mumbai By 90%: Uber
Air Taxi To Cut Travel Time In Mumbai By 90%: Uber
Fiat Chrysler Invests $30 Million In All-new Autonomous Driving and Advanced Testing Facility
Fiat Chrysler Invests $30 Million In All-new Autonomous Driving and Advanced Testing Facility
Harley-Davidson To Set Up New R&D Centre
Harley-Davidson To Set Up New R&D Centre
Skoda Vision RS Cabin Teased
Skoda Vision RS Cabin Teased
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept

Latest Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

78 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

20 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

31 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.1 Lakh
More SUV Cars

127 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Omni
Maruti Suzuki Omni
₹ 3 - 3.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept
Escorts Group Unveils India's First Autonomous Tractor Concept
No Permits Required For EVs And Alternate Fuel CVs: Minister Of Road Transport and Highways
No Permits Required For EVs And Alternate Fuel CVs: Minister Of Road Transport and Highways
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Hits 241 kmph At Bonneville
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Hits 241 kmph At Bonneville
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities