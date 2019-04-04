New Cars and Bikes in India

Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020

Organisers for the Dakar Rally have reportedly signed a five-year agreement with Saudi Arabia, moving from South America after a decade.

View Photos

The Dakar Rally has been expected to witness change a change of venue next year and it's now believed that the world's most challenging rally will make its way to Saudi Arabia. As per a recent report by Motorsport.com, the Dakar Rally will leave South America to start afresh in the Middle East, marking the beginning of a new era. Dakar organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have reportedly signed a five-year agreement with Saudi Arabia to host the rally and will be conducted in Saudi alone in the first year. An official confirmation is yet to come from the organisers, but an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

ASO has been organising the Dakar Rally in South America since 2009 after it was shifted from Africa owning to terrorist threats in Mauritania, which prompted the cancellation of the 2008 event. A decade later since its presence in South America, Dakar faces continued economic uncertainty in the region which has forced the rally to look elsewhere. This year, Dakar was held in only Peru, the first time the rally was run within one country after neighbours Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia failed to find agreement with ASO. Originally, the Dakar rally ran from Paris, France to Dakar, Senegal in 1979.

Dakar's move to the Middle East will be a major boost for the region. Not only does this mean the country opening to a newer experience, but also bringing in more motorsport tourism to the country. It also offers the right kind of stability that ASO is looking for. Dakar will also be the latest global motorsport event to be held in Saudi after the 2018-19 Formula E season kicked off with its first race in Riyadh last year, adding a new venue to its calendar.

Dakar 2020 too will start from Riyadh next year as the first year will see the event restricted to the confines of the country. It could be later expanded to other neighbouring countries like Oman, Jordan and Egypt. However, given the geopolitical scenario in the region, it will be a tight rope for the organisers to bring all the countries onboard.

0 Comments

With respect to the terrain, Saudi Arabia has the vast Arabian desert of 1.4 million square km along with the Asir mountain range, with temperatures fluctuating between -2 and 30 degrees Celsius in the month of January. The terrain and the weather will keep things challenging for the riders and spectators.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Dakar Saudi Dakar Rally Motorsport

Latest News

Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020
Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020
Renault's Kwid-Based 7-Seater To Be Called Triber; Launch This Year
Renault's Kwid-Based 7-Seater To Be Called Triber; Launch This Year
Volvo Cars India Recorded 25 Per Cent Growth in FY 2018-19
Volvo Cars India Recorded 25 Per Cent Growth in FY 2018-19
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Jeep Compass Sport Plus Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Jeep Compass Sport Plus Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Production-Ready McLaren Grand Tourer Officially Teased
Production-Ready McLaren Grand Tourer Officially Teased
Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Programme
Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Programme
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.74 Lakh
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.74 Lakh
Daimler Opens Mercedes-Benz Plant In Moscow Region
Daimler Opens Mercedes-Benz Plant In Moscow Region
Ford Unveils The Puma Crossover
Ford Unveils The Puma Crossover
Bajaj Launches CT100 And Discover 125 With CBS
Bajaj Launches CT100 And Discover 125 With CBS
Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn Rearrested In Tokyo
Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn Rearrested In Tokyo
BMW F 850 RS Patented In Brazil
BMW F 850 RS Patented In Brazil
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Audi models

Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 40.59 - 50.15 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 65.33 - 66.28 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.29 Crore *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Launches CT100 And Discover 125 With CBS
Bajaj Launches CT100 And Discover 125 With CBS
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
KTM 125 Duke Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 6800
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities