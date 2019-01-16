New Cars and Bikes in India

Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall

The 2019 Dakar Rally Stage 8 has Hero's Oriol Mena in the lead finishing 10th in the overall standings, while Sherco TVS rider Aravind KP has been making steady progress as he breaks into top 40.

View Photos

The 2019 Dakar Rally is heading towards the final stages and the Indian teams have certainly put their best foot forward over the past days. Stage 8 saw competitors battle a day of fog, dust and dunes as they made their way from San Juan de Marcona to Pisco. Hero MotoSports Team Rally's Oriol Mena finished the day with an impressive 12th position, and broke into an into the top 10 in overall standings. Mena has been flawless through the stages and despite facing a setback in Stage 5 after a crash, the rider has had a brilliant run to make up for lost time.

q21ob39g

Oriol Mena could end the 2019 Dakar Rally in top 10

Speaking on his performance, Oriol Mena said, "When I started today, it looked like a difficult and dangerous stage so I decided to ride safe and steady with no crashes or mistakes. The Stage terrain was completely damaged due to the previous stage tracks and mixed start. So I focussed on my rhythm and rode more like an endure race with good speed and flow. I am really happy to be across the finish line today and now only 2 more days to go!"

Teammate Joaquim Rodrigues has been putting some incredible times over the past stages and Stage 8 was no different with the rider finishing in 13th place. Rodrigues is now placed 18th in the overall rankings, despite having hurt his bike while handling the fast stage during the day. Finishing against all odds, Rodriguess said, "Today was a really difficult with lot of fog in the mountain and lot of fesh-fesh with rocks making it extremely dangerous to push ahead. I encountered dangerous large hole in the track, which wasn't mentioned in the road-book. I hit the hole really hard and hurt my back. I am a little bit in pain but happy to finish the line and we see how it goes tomorrow."
 
Stage 8 was another fast stage in the 2019 Dakar Rally and the foggy conditions made it difficult for the riders to start in the morning. Being the Super Ica stage, it saw the fastest 10 competitors from each of the categories - Moto, cars, quads and trucks start together one after another. The dust from the lead made it difficult for the other riders to keep over the 207 km liaison followed by the 360 km special section, the longest of the rally this year.

hv6abr94

Michael Metge finished the stage in 10th place and sits 24th overall

At Sherco TVS, the riders showed incredible performance through the day facing the same conditions. Adrien Metge was the fastest rider at Sherco finishing the stage in 8th place, despite a minor wrist injury. The rider now sits 26th in overall rankings. Michael Metge too had an impressive run despite the weather conditions and finished the stage in 10th place, and is placed 24th in overall standings.

Commenting on the stage, Michael Metge says, "It was a challenging stage with the bad weather and order of vehicles at the start point. As the rally moves closer to the end, I feel the urge to make up for the time lost in the initial stages and record my best timings once we reach Lima at the end of the rally."

4tmgtu0g

Aravind KP sits in 39th place overall, climbing 8 positions over yesterday

Aravind KP has has been one of the most steady performers of this season at Dakar and finished the stage in 39th position at the end of the day. The rider has climbed up to eight positions over Stage 7 in the overall rankings and is placed at 39th overall. Speaking on his progress, Aravind KP said, "The low visibility at the start was a concern for me and I didn't take any chances. I really enjoyed my ride once I hit the dunes and managed to improve my rankings. It was a very long stage and I am happy to have completed it."

0 Comments

Stage 9 is the penultimate stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally and will see the riders start from Pisco for a 313 km loop of special section, before moving to Lima for the grand finale.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
2019 Dakar Rally Hero MotoSports Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Oriol Mena Aravind KP Dakar 2019 Michael Metge Adrien Metge

Latest News

Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
Japan Court Denies Carlos Ghosn's Latest Bail Request
Japan Court Denies Carlos Ghosn's Latest Bail Request
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch
2019 Yamaha FZ-S ABS Spied Undisguised; Ready For Launch

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
CES 2019: Shoei Unveils Smart Helmet With Head-Up Display
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities