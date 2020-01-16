Dakar 2020: TVS' Adrien Metge Finishes 27th In Stage 10

Sherco TVS Rally Team is currently the only Indian team to compete in the rally.

The 2020 Dakar Rally is underway and the Sherco TVS Rally Team is currently the only Indian team to compete in the rally with its two riders Adrien Metge and Harith Noah. The Stage 10 concluded yesterday from Haradh to Shubaytah covering a distance of 608 km including 74 km of liaison and 534 km of the special section. Adrien Metge was the fastest rider from the team and completed the stage at P27, finishing 12th overall. Meanwhile, India's Harith Noah finished 30th in the stage in the newly formed experience category, but is not eligible for the overall rankings.

The marathon stage was a test of endurance for the riders with vast off-road expanses to cover.

Adrien Metge said, "With the Rally approaching its end, the stages are getting even tougher. However, the motorcycle is consistently performing well under all conditions and in every kind of terrain."

The marathon stage was a test of endurance for the riders with vast off-road expanses to cover. Meanwhile, Ricky Barbec of Monster Energy Honda Team continues to lead the Dakar rally in the overall standings ahead of Pablo Quintanilla of Husqvarna and Joan Barreda Bort of Monster Energy Honda. Joan also won Stage 10 ahead of Monster Energy Honda riders Ricky Brabec and Kevin Benavides. Toby Price of Red Bull KTM is currently placed fourth overall.

Stage 11 will cover a distance of 744 km including 365 km liaison and 379 km of the special section.

Stage 11 of the 2020 Dakar Rally will take place between Shubaytah and Haradh, and will cover a distance of 744 km including 365 km liaison and 379 km of the special section. This includes 80 km of the finest dunes in Saudi Arabia.

