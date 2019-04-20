New Cars and Bikes in India

Daimler To Seek 6 Billion Euros In Cost Savings At Mercedes: Report

Daimler said in February it would pursue cost saving measures after fourth-quarter operating profit plunged 22 percent, hit by trade wars, rising costs for developing electric cars and an industry downturn.

View Photos
The report claims that around 10,000 jobs will be cut by Daimler AG

Daimler is looking to make 6 billion euros ($6.75 billion) in cost savings and efficiency gains by 2021 at Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and a further 2 billion euros at its Daimler Trucks division, Manager Magazin said on Thursday.

Around 10,000 jobs will be cut at Daimler, the business-focused magazine said, without citing sources.

Daimler declined to comment on the cost savings figure and on Manager Magazin's report but has previously ruled out forced redundancies until the end of 2020.

The magazine said the savings are being sought by Daimler's Ola Kaellenius, who will become Chief Executive in May. Daimler said in February it would pursue cost saving measures after fourth-quarter operating profit plunged 22 percent, hit by trade wars, rising costs for developing electric cars and an industry downturn.

Manager Magazin said around 30,000 Mercedes-Benz cars with faulty vehicle electronics were produced at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, requiring expensive reworking which was causing production delays.

Those delays had led to a revenue shortfall of around 2 billion euros and could depress first quarter earnings by up to half a billion euros, the report said.

Daimler is due to release first quarter earnings on April 26.

Manager Magazin also said Daimler plans to become a carbon neutral company by 2040, ensuring that all new cars, production methods and suppliers work in ways which do not produce carbon dioxide emissions.

0 Comments

Separately, Kaellenius will not renew common projects with French carmaker Renault and Nissan, letting an alliance between the carmakers lapse, the magazine said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Daimler Mercedes-Benz Daimler AG Daimler Cost Cuts Daimler Mercedes-Benz

Latest News

Daimler To Seek 6 Billion Euros In Cost Savings At Mercedes: Report
Daimler To Seek 6 Billion Euros In Cost Savings At Mercedes: Report
New York Auto Show 2019: Kia HabaNiro Electric SUV Concept Unveiled
New York Auto Show 2019: Kia HabaNiro Electric SUV Concept Unveiled
Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled
New York Auto Show 2019: New Mercedes-Bens GLS Makes Its Global Debut
New York Auto Show 2019: New Mercedes-Bens GLS Makes Its Global Debut
GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021
GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021
Updated Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing In India
Updated Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing In India
Volkswagen India Sold Over 50,000 Units Of The Ameo Since Its Launch
Volkswagen India Sold Over 50,000 Units Of The Ameo Since Its Launch
Researchers Improve Recycling Process For Lithium-ion Batteries
Researchers Improve Recycling Process For Lithium-ion Batteries
Hyundai Venue Engine Options Explained
Hyundai Venue Engine Options Explained
Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Jose Munoz As Global COO, Americas Head
Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Jose Munoz As Global COO, Americas Head
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Revolt Motors' First Electric Motorcycle Completes ARAI Homologation
Revolt Motors' First Electric Motorcycle Completes ARAI Homologation
Volkswagen India Rolls Out Its 1 Millionth Car Out Of Its Pune Facility
Volkswagen India Rolls Out Its 1 Millionth Car Out Of Its Pune Facility
Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Ford Ecosport: Specification Comparison
Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Ford Ecosport: Specification Comparison

Latest Cars

8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 35.86 - 42.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 36.74 - 43.22 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.44 - 57.47 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 72.36 Lakh - 1.05 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 65.09 - 82 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31.96 - 33.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54.36 - 65.35 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
View More
x
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities