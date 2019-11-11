New Cars and Bikes in India

Daimler To Cut 1,100 Managing Positions Worldwide: Report

Daimler will cut 1,100 leadership positions worldwide, or about 10% of its management, based on a newsletter circulated by the company's works council.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Daimler's works council rules out compulsory layoffs until 2030, but voluntary buyouts should be possible

Daimler will cut 1,100 leadership positions worldwide, or about 10% of its management, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday, citing a newsletter circulated by the company's works council.

A spokeswoman for Daimler's works council referred to an internal letter circulated by works council chief Michael Brecht.

"The works council was recently informed by management about the personnel and financial situation of the company," Brecht told employees. "Talks have started, there are no results yet."

Daimler's works council rules out compulsory layoffs until 2030, Brecht said, adding that voluntary buyouts should be possible but only in a situation when both parties consent.

Daimler's new Chief Executive is due to give a strategy update, which could include cost measures, on Nov. 14.

Daimler said the carmaker was working on a cost analysis so that the car, truck and bus maker can remain competitive going forward. Details will be revealed during the carmaker's capital markets day.

0 Comments

"We are in constructive talks with employee representatives and cannot comment on speculation," Daimler said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
China's Great Wall Could Invest Rs. 7000 Crore In India, Eyes GM's Talegaon Plant
China's Great Wall Could Invest Rs. 7000 Crore In India, Eyes GM's Talegaon Plant
Mahindra Preparing BS6 Petrol Engines For Scorpio, XUV500 And Marazzo
Mahindra Preparing BS6 Petrol Engines For Scorpio, XUV500 And Marazzo
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities