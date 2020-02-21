New Cars and Bikes in India

Daimler Slims Down Mercedes Management In Efficiency Drive

Daimler's Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm will take over responsibility as finance chief at Mercedes-Benz AG from April 1 and Mercedes-Benz Chief Financial Officer Frank Lindenberg will leave.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The German automaker wants to remove duplicate layers between Mercedes-Benz and Daimler AG

German cars and trucks maker Daimler said it would revamp the management of its finance, production and development portfolios to remove duplicate layers between Mercedes-Benz and Daimler AG.

As a result, Daimler's Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm will take over responsibility as finance chief at Mercedes-Benz AG from April 1 and Mercedes-Benz Chief Financial Officer Frank Lindenberg will leave, the company said.

Wolf-Dieter Kurz will take on responsibility for product strategy and steering at Mercedes-Benz Cars. He is currently responsible for the business cases of product projects.

Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius will take over responsibility for Mercedes Vans from Wilfried Porth, who retains his role as head of human resources, Daimler said.

Markus Schaefer, currently management board member for Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars development, will become chief operating officer at Daimler AG, the Stuttgart-based company said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 37.67 - 43.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 88.74 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.77 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 87.21 Lakh - 1.48 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.33 - 57.76 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 38.39 - 45.84 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1.04 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 33.12 - 34.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 62.49 - 68.39 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 Lakh - 1.3 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 68.09 - 86.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.6 - 1.65 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 37.25 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
Honda CB Shine is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda CB Shine is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities