Daimler Open To Buying Small Stake In Volvo Cars

Daimler could buy "a couple of percent" in Volvo Cars, Manager Magazin said.

Daimler is open to supplying Volvo with engines and could even take a small stake in the Swedish carmaker, Manager Magazin said, raising the possibility of increased cooperation between Mercedes-Benz and China's Geely. Daimler could buy "a couple of percent" in Volvo Cars, Manager Magazin said on Thursday, without citing sources. Volvo declined to comment and a Daimler spokesman said: "This is pure speculation which we will not comment on."

The chairman of Volvo owner Geely, Li Shufu, stealthily built a $9 billion stake in Daimler by the end of February, seeking to forge an alliance with the German carmaker as a way to counter the threat from new competitors such as Tesla, Google and Uber.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche has welcomed the Geely chairman as a new shareholder and said any industrial alliance will depend on whether current China partner BAIC (1958.HK) agrees.

