Daimler Open To Buying Small Stake In Volvo Cars

Daimler is open to supplying Volvo with engines and could even take a small stake in the Swedish carmaker, Manager Magazin said, raising the possibility of increased cooperation between Mercedes-Benz and China's Geely. Daimler could buy "a couple of percent" in Volvo Cars, Manager Magazin said on Thursday, without citing sources. Volvo declined to comment and a Daimler spokesman said: "This is pure speculation which we will not comment on."

The chairman of Volvo owner Geely, Li Shufu, stealthily built a $9 billion stake in Daimler by the end of February, seeking to forge an alliance with the German carmaker as a way to counter the threat from new competitors such as Tesla, Google and Uber.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche has welcomed the Geely chairman as a new shareholder and said any industrial alliance will depend on whether current China partner BAIC (1958.HK) agrees.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by David Goodman)

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.