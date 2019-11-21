New Cars and Bikes in India

Daimler CEO Says Electric Cars Need Incentives To Become Mainstream

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) fell 45.6 per cent in October from year-ago levels, following a 33 per cent decline in September.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Fewer NEV's could be sold in China this year than in 2018

"When China pulled back incentives for new energy vehicles the market was down. It went into freefall. It is important to have an incentive structure during the transformation phase," Kaellenius said, commenting on the shift away from combustion engines.

"When China pulled back incentives for new energy vehicles the market was down. It went into freefall. It is important to have an incentive structure during the transformation phase," Kaellenius said, commenting on the shift away from combustion engines.

CAAM said last week that fewer NEV's could be sold in China this year than in 2018 as customers hold back purchases following the government's decision this year to cut back subsidies.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

