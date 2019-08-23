New Cars and Bikes in India

Cyan Racing Breaks Two Nurburgring Records With Lynk & Co

The 528 horse power churning Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 20,143 seconds, averaging 170.4 kmph, with Thed Bjork, behind the wheel.

The 528hp churning Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:20 minutes.

Highlights

  • Cyan Racing has broken two Nurburgring lap record two times.
  • The 03 Cyan Concept lapped the Nurburgring in 7:20 minutes.
  • The lap time is three seconds faster than the record for four-door cars.

Cyan Racing, formerly named Polestar, has broken two Nurburgring lap records during development of the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, making it the fastest four-door car and the fastest front-wheel driven car in the world around the fearsome 21-kilometre Nordschleife circuit. This also marks the first time that a Chinese manufacturer has claimed a record on the legendary German circuit with a mass production-based car. The 528 horse power churning Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 20,143 seconds, averaging 170.4 kmph, with Thed Bjork, behind the wheel.

The lap time is three seconds faster than the record for four-door cars, formerly held by Jaguar, and 25 seconds faster than the record for front-wheel driven cars, formerly held by Renault. The race engineers and drivers of Cyan Racing, the official motorsport partner to Geely Group Motorsport, have developed the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept as a road car version of the race car run by the team in the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

The road car is developed by largely the same team that developed the previous concept cars of Cyan Racing, the 450-hp Volvo C30 Concept and the 508-hp Volvo S60 Concept.

"We continue to push past the boundaries and goals that we have set for the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept, a car that acts as a development platform for future Lynk & Co performance cars and parts," said Henrik Fries, Head of Automotive R&D at Cyan Racing.

Development of the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept will continue throughout the last part of the year, with the team turning attention to winter testing in the north of Sweden as part of creating a performance car for all roads, all seasons and all conditions.

