Customer Pays For New Honda Activa 125 BS6 In Coins; Dealership Takes 3 Hours To Count

Purchasing a new vehicle is usually an exciting process for any customer, possibly down to the part when you have to pay for it. Now, some may choose to take a loan, or swipe their credit cards to make the payment, and some choose to make an outright payment too and that usually is a great option for both the buyer and the dealership. However, in an amusing turn of events, a customer - Rakesh Gupta - in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh decided to purchase a new Honda Activa 125 BS6 on the auspicious occasion of Diwali but decided to pay for the same only in coins. Priced at nearly ₹ 83,000 (on-road), the dealership took about three hours to count the money.

It's not clear as to why Mr Gupta decided to make the payment using only coins. The complete sum was largely paid in the denomination of ₹ 10 and ₹ 5. Thankfully, the ₹ 1 and ₹ 2 coins weren't considered by the buyer, which of course, are legal tender. Having said that, it would be interesting to know if the dealership officials were actually amused by the idea of receiving payment only in coins. Considering, the period of Diwali and Dhanteras are usually the busier times at showrooms with a number of deliveries lined up, it would've been quite the task to count the coins. It's not clear as to how many coins were that of ₹ 10 and ₹ 5 respectively, but the dealerships would've dealt with an average of 10,000 coins.

Honda Activa 125 63,745 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Honda Activa 125 uses the same 124 cc motor that has updated to meet BS6 emission norms

The Honda Activa 125 BS6 was launched recently and is the first BS6 compliant scooter to go on sale. The model has received subtle cosmetic upgrades, but the big change is the updated 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8 bhp at 6500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine has been de-tuned to meet with the upcoming emission norms and comes with PGM-FI Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the new ACG silent start system, Idling Stop System and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Honda says the BS6 compliant Activa 125 witnesses an improvement of 13 per cent in fuel economy figures.

In addition, Honda 2-Wheelers India is offering a special six-year warranty package on the Activa 125, specifically for the festive season. This includes the standard three-year warranty along with the optional three-year warranty. The scooter is available is four colour options and is available in three variants - Standard, Alloy and Deluxe. Prices for the Honda Activa 125 BS6 start at ₹ 67,490, going up to ₹ 74,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

