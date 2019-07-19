New Cars and Bikes in India

Curtiss Motorcycles Releases New Hades Electric Concept

Curtiss Motorcycles releases design sketches of radical new electric motorcycle concept called the Hades.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hades is an electric design concept from Curtiss Motorcycles

Highlights

  • The Hades is not a prototype, but a design concept
  • The Hades will be going into production sometime in 2020
  • Once finished, it is expected to be priced at USD 75,000

Curtiss Motorcycles has unveiled the latest addition to the company's growing electric motorcycle line-up, but this time it's not a prototype, but a design concept. The Hades is the new electric motorcycle from the firm and features some high-performance specs similar to the company's flagship prototype - the Zeus electric motorcycle. The Hades sports a massive 162 kW (214 bhp) motor in a minimalistic frame, and its rated peak torque output is 200 Nm which will likely propel it immediately off the line.

Also Read: Curtiss Zeus With V8-Style Battery Packs Revealed

vj6acnvo

The Curtiss Hades design concept features a unique bullet-shaped battery and a radical overall design

The 399 CDC battery is housed in a bullet-shaped, finned enclosure at the centre of the bike, where a conventional internal combustion engine would be. The battery features a capacity of 16.8 kWh making it one of the largest standard battery offerings on any electric motorcycle. But that's not all; the design of the Hades is quite interesting, with the girder fork giving it a distinctive look, as well as the horizontally-mounted rear suspension. The saddle has a pronounced cup and the taillights are mounted on the underside of the saddle. There's no foot pedal for a rear brake, and the Hades employs a left-hand side brake lever in place of a conventional clutch lever.

2uegec84

The taillights are placed on the underside of the single saddle

0 Comments

The Hades is slated to be introduced as a production model sometime in 2020, and it will be priced at around $ 75,000 (around ₹ 51. 61 lakh under current exchange rates). Currently, Curtiss Motorcycles is crowdfunding towards production and has been able to achieve its funding goal. So, it is a clear indication that the Hades, like the Zeus, will actually end up being full-fledged production models after all. But there's no denying the fact that these will be exclusive electric bikes, and the price tag will mean, only a select few will be able to afford any of these bikes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 29.91 - 30.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.89 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8.27 - 10.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
CFMoto Begins India Operations With 4 New Motorcycles: Prices Start At Rs. 2.29 Lakh
CFMoto Begins India Operations With 4 New Motorcycles: Prices Start At Rs. 2.29 Lakh
Ford Recalls 22,690 Endeavour SUVs In India For Faulty Airbag Inflators
Ford Recalls 22,690 Endeavour SUVs In India For Faulty Airbag Inflators
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Ohlins Announces Suspension Kit For Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650
Ohlins Announces Suspension Kit For Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities