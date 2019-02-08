New Cars and Bikes in India

Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Takes Delivery Of New BMW G 310 GS

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly recently took delivery of his new BMW G 310 GS. He's the second prominent Indian cricketer to bring the new BMW 310 home after Yuvraj Singh.

The BMW G 310 twins have found its niche amidst motorcycle enthusiasts even as newer offerings enter the 300-500 cc segment. In its one year of sales, the bikes have made their way into several celebrity homes and the latest one is that of ex-Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. The Indian cricket's "Dada", as he is fondly called, recently took delivery of the new BMW G 310 GS. The adventure tourer is priced at ₹ 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and was delivered to the cricketer in Kolkata. BMW Motorrad India shared images of Ganguly taking delivery of the new motorcycle on his social media handles.

BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS

As a BMW G 310 GS owner, Sourav Ganguly joins Yuvraj Singh who purchased his G 310 R last year

Sourav Ganguly joins teammate Yuvraj Singh to bring the new BMW G 310 twins home. Singh purchased the BMW G 310 R, which was delivered to him last year. It would be interesting to know if Ganguly took ownership advice from Yuvraj before purchasing the G 310 GS.

It is also after years that Sourav Ganguly has been publicly seen astride a motorcycle. The cricketer was a regular in Hero advertisements back in the 1990s and who can forget the Hero Honda CBZ television commercial with actor Hrithik Roshan from 2002. We certainly hope to see more of the cricketer enjoying his new prized possession on open roads.

The Bengal tiger of the cricket field has surely upgraded in the nearly two decades since, with the G 310 GS capable of doing so much more. The motorcycle has been developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company and is produced at the latter's Hosur-based facility. Power on the G 310 GS comes from the  313 cc water-cooled, single cylinder engine tuned to produce 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The bike is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The BMW G 310 GS maks 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque from its 313 cc engine

The BMW G 310 GS is underpinned with a tubular steel frame and uses 41 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The bike uses a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch alloy wheel at the rear. The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS as standard. BMW claims a top speed of 143 kmph on the G 310 GS and an unlimited kilometre warranty for three years.

The BMW G 310 twins went on sale in the second half of 2018 and the company managed to sell about 1640 units by the end of the calendar year. With the bikes already being exported from India since 2016, TVS recently announced that it had achieved a production milestone of 50,000 units on the TVS-BMW G 310 platform that includes three offerings - BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, as well as the TVS Apache RR 310.

