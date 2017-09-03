Could Sauber Be Re-Branded As Alfa Romeo Next Year?

Amidst the arrival of new ownership and Principal Monisha Kaltenborn's departure, Formula 1 team Sauber has had an eventful year and the off-track action only seems to be extending for the next season as well. If recent reports coming out of Monza are to be believed, the Hinwil-based outfit is expected to make a key announcement about its future sometime this week, after the ongoing Italian Grand Prix. The Sauber F1 Team could make an announcement about introducing its new driver for 2018, but the rumour of being re-branded as Alfa Romeo, is what has got us really interested.



If the rumours do come true, it would make an additional team for FCA in Formula 1, not to forget brand Alfa Romeo's return to motorsport. The rumours emerged after Sauber recently extended its power unit deal with Ferrari for the next season after cancelling the engine deal with Honda. It is believed that the name change to Alfa for 2018 is in order to further strengthen relations with the Maranello-based outfit and is the direction Sauber's new ownership has decided upon. The collaboration could result in the Sauber team turning into a Ferrari B team, similar to how Torro Rosso is a B team for Red Bull.

However, Sauber's new team boss Frederic Vasseur has insisted in the past that it will not take that route and turn into a B team. But the affinity between the two partners does suggest otherwise. Vasseur also did say that while the deal is specific to the powertrain, "it could extend on another parameter for some other parts."

(Charles Leclerc will drive for Sauber in 4 free practice sessions this season)



FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne has time and again spoke of Alfa Romeo's return to Grand Prix racing, given how the Italian brand was largely resurrected in the past couple of years globally. Establishing presence in Formula 1, will only strengthen further the Italian carmaker's name in the premium space.

While the re-branding exercise will certainly be major news for the motorsport world, reports have also been doing rounds of Sauber planning to announce Charles Leclerc, as one of its drivers for 2018. Leclerc could replace Pascal Wehrlein in the team, and is presently competing in Formula 2. The 19-year-old is currently leading championship table in F2 and will drive for Sauber F1 in four free practice sessions this season at Malaysia, US, Mexico and Brazil.

