Coronavirus: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Suspends Operations At Its Karnataka Plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has temporarily stopped manufacturing at its Karnataka plant until further notice given by the government to resume operations.

Toyota has allowed its employees in regional business units to work from home

  • Toyota suspends manufacturing until further government notice
  • It joins Hyundai, Maruti, Mahindra, Tata & other companies in lockdown
  • Toyota employees in regional offices given work from home

Following the cue of other four-wheeler manufacturers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has temporarily stopped manufacturing at its Karnataka facility until it receives further notice from the government to resume operations amidst the Coronavirus or COVID-19 scare that has caused chaos around the world. The government of Karnataka has decreed that all labour intensive industries must work at 50 per cent strength and that too on alternate days, Toyota has gone a step further. The company is also taking heightened internal precautions to minimise the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota Motor Company has also allowed all its employees at its regional business units in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to work from home. Toyota says it will continue to monitor the situation and take further decisions accordingly. India's biggest car manufacturer has shut down production as well.

0 Comments

In a regulatory filing, India's largest automaker said, "Maruti Suzuki has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitisation and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencing and minimising contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject. As a next step, the Government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure."

