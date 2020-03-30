New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Threat: Mahindra Begins Assembly Of Face Shields

To begin with 500 face shields will be made daily at the companys plant in Mumbai. Design of the shield has been sourced from Mahindras partner Ford.

Taking forward their resolve to fight the deadly CoronaVirus pandemic, indigenous Auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra has begun the assembly of face shields that will help the medical practitioners who are in the line of duty against the fast spreading infection a great deal. The shields are being assembled at the company's manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai. Initially 500 of these shields will be made every day after which the numbers will increase. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the group shared the information on Twitter.

Mahindra also shared that making these shields involves a simple design and operation and anyone who wishes to do the same can get in touch with the company. He also added that the requirement of these face shields is enormous in these troubled times. The design of the shield has been sourced from Ford with whom the company entered into a tie-up last year. On Saturday Mahindra has revealed that Ford is willingly and rapidly sharing all the required information on their production of these face shields.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director at Mahindra & Mahindra had also on Saturday first shared company's plans of making these face shields. He had committed to starting assembly on Monday, 30th March. The company is also actively working on manufacturing ventilators to fight the Coronavirus pandemic and the first prototype was shown last week. The company has now also shared that the respiratory device is also near fruition.

