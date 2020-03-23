New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Scare: Hyundai Motor India Suspends Operations At Its Chennai Plant

After Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India, Mahindra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, even Hyundai India has announced shutting down its Chennai plant March 23 onwards till any further notice.

Published:
0  Views
Hyundai Motor India has announced suspending operations March 23 onwards.

Highlights

  Hyundai Motor India has announced suspending operations March 23 onwards.
  It's a precautionary step taken to prevent the outspread of Coronavirus.
  Hyundai has announced road side assistance and other emergency services.

The life-threatening Coronavirus pandemic has put the world on stand by and the story is no different in our country. Many automakers across the globe have already stopped production and even automakers in India are suspending operations as the number of Corona cases cross 350 in the country today. After Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India, Mahindra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), even Hyundai Motor India has announced shutting down its Chennai plant March 23 onwards till any further notice.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Suspends Production At Gurgaon & Manesar Plants

cgnrj60g

The Chennai plant will remain close till further notice by the state government.

The step comes after the lockdown announcement by the State government as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19. In succession to the 'Janta-Curfew' implemented nationwide today, over 80 cities in the country including the national capital are going on a lockdown tomorrow 6:00 AM onwards. Even Tata Motors that had announced to excessively scale-down productions at its Pune plant March 23 onwards is likely to go on a complete shutdown. Tata Motors had earlier affirmed through a statement that the company will preferably stop operation March 24 onwards after observing the situation in the country.

Also Read: Mahindra Suspends Operations At Nagpur Plant, Mumbai & Pune From Monday

soctt05c

Hyundai will provide 24x7 roadside assistance to its customers in case of any emergency.

0 Comments

Hyundai has taken several initiatives for the welfare of its customers as well amidst the Coronavirus scare. The carmaker will be providing round the clock roadside assistance to its customers in case of any emergency. It will offer two months extended warranty to those customers who are not able to avail the standard or extended warranty and free services due to any health emergency or shutdown of dealerships and workshops during the lockdown. Hyundai has deployed 1000 doorstep bikes and cars to provide road assistance services to its customers.

