Coronavirus Pandemic: Yamaha India Halts Manufacturing Operations At 3 Plants

Like most other two-wheeler manufacturers, Yamaha motor India too has announced the suspension in its plant operations at 3 locations in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Chennai.

Yamaha India's three plants are located in Faridabad, Surajpur and Chennai

  • Yamaha will cease operations at its plants starting March 24, 2020
  • Employees working at the head office have the option to work from home
  • Honda, Suzuki and TVS too have announced plant shutdowns

Japanese bike maker Yamaha has announced a halt in its manufacturing facilities at various locations across India. The necessary step has been taken keeping in mind the safety, health and hygiene of its employees, customers, business partners and the community, in general, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The manufacturing operations at Yamaha Motor India plants in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana) will remain suspended till March 31, 2020. While the operations at the Surajpur plant in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad Plant in Haryana have been suspended immediately, the Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu will be ceasing operations starting March 24. The company has further stated that its employees working at the Head Office and Area Offices have been provided with the option of work from home till March 31, 2020.

1qgf0po8

The closure of plants will affect production and subsequent deliveries for all models in Yamaha's line-up

The company says it has been taking all the precautionary measures such as increased frequency of sanitization at factory premises and work stations, restrictions in travel and creating awareness among the employees in the current scenario. According to the bike maker it will completely abide by the government order during the said period and will wait for further notifications from the respective State Governments to resume plant operations at all the three locations.

With this Yamaha joins the likes of other two-wheeler manufacturers like Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero Motocorp, Honda motorcycle and scooters India and Suzuki Motorcycle India in closing down operations at their respective manufacturing plants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

