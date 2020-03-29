Coronavirus Pandemic: Yamaha India Extends Warranty & Service Period For Customers

India Yamaha Motor has announced that it will be extending the warranty and service period for its customers amidst the nationwide lockdown. The decision has been made to facilitate those customers that have warranties expiring during the lockdown and may not be able to avail warranty benefits during the said period. The initiative is part of Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care approach, and the benefits will extend for an additional 60 days, which is until June 2020.

As part of the Quality Care approach, Yamaha will extend three services that were scheduled between March 15 to April 15, 2020. Customers that had a free service during this period will be able to avail it till June this year. Similarly, the normal warranty on a vehicle and the extended warranty have also been extended for the next two months. Customers with annual maintenance contracts will also be able to avail these benefits.

Yamaha says it has informed the dealer principles pan India to pass the benefits to customers without any issue. Apart from Yamaha, TVS Motor Company has also announced extension of warranties for customers.

