Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen Group Shuts Down Plants Temporarily In India

Automobile manufacturers around the world have been shutting down plant operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, FCA India, Volvo and more manufacturers have already suspended operations in the country till March 31, 2020. Now the Volkswagen Group in India too joins this bandwagon. The announcement comes amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that gripped the globe and the unprecedented hike in cases have forced authorities to lock down several states in India and impose Section 144 to further curb the spread of the pandemic.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Shuts Down Plant Temporarily

Volkswagen launched 2 cars in India in the first half of 2020 - the Tiguan Allspace and the Karoq

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said in a statement to carandbike that the company is adhering to guidelines and advisories from government authorities while implementing all possible measures to ensure the safety of its employees and the community at large.

Also Read: Volkswagen Launches T-Roc In India

Skoda Auto India has kick started bookings for the Rapid and Karoq in India

It went on to state that, " As a precautionary measure the company has decided to temporarily suspend all production, and on-site operations across India until 31st of March 2020. Employees in non-production locations will continue to work from home to ensure business continuity." The company will continue to provide assistance to its customers

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.