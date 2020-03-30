TVS Motor Company has announced that it will donate ₹ 25 crore to the PM Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battling Coronavirus pandemic in India. This is in addition to the ₹ 30 crore that Srinivasan Services Trust (TVS' CSR arm) and Sundaram Clayton Ltd had already committed earlier. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals to those on the frontline, battling COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. We applaud the Govt's strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation,'' said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

Through Srinivasan Services Trust, TVS Motor Company is undertaking several measures such as making one million protective face masks for essential service providers. The company is also deploying vehicles and providing disinfectants to municipalities along with helping in manufacturing medical equipment. The employee kitchens at Hosur, Padi and Mysuru are being used to make pre-packed cooked meals for health care workers, police and municipal staff. Plus, the company is also providing dry rations to daily wage workers and villagers in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. TVS Motor Company is also evaluating a possible collaboration with 3D printing companies to make ventilators to support hospitals in the fight against coronavirus.

