TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) have announced that they will spend ₹ 30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline - from healthcare workers to police officers.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation. Our priority is to help the government efforts to contain and mitigate the effects of this pandemic.

The first phase of the program is underway and SST has supplied 10 tractors fitted with disinfectant spray along with about 30 personnel to the Hosur Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu, and municipalities in Krishnagiri and Mysuru. The streets and villages in and around these towns are being sprayed with disinfectant as an ongoing process. SST will also manufacture and distribute 1 million face masks to those delivering essential services from healthcare to food supplies.

In addition, they are evaluating collaborations with 3D printing companies to make ventilators that will help support hospitals which lack the necessary life support systems to cope with patient care for COVID-19 victims.

