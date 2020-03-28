Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Motors, has announced a huge contribution of ₹ 1000 crore in the fight against COVID-19 or novel coronavirus, and related activities. The announcement was made by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, who said that the company will work together with the Tata Trusts, which has separately pledged ₹ 500 crore, to protect and empower all affected communities. Furthermore, Tata Sons will be bringing in the more ventilators for coronavirus patients and it is also gearing up to manufacture them in India.

In his official statement, N Chandrasekaran said, "The current situation in India and other parts of the world owing to the impact of COVID 19 is very worrisome and requires our very best action. Earlier today, Mr Ratan N Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, announced a set of actions and committed Rs 500 Crores towards tackling the situation. Tata Sons announces an additional Rs 1000 Crores support towards COVID 19 and related activities." He further added, "The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve."

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts has separately pledged additional ₹ 500 crore to fight COVID-19

The ₹ 500 crore pledged by Tata Trusts will be used for measures like offering personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines and respiratory systems for treating increasing cases. The trust will also bring in more testing kits to increase the per capita testing in India, and it will also be setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients. The funds will also be used for knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

Several other companies from the auto industry have come forward to offer aid in the fight against the virus. Bajaj Group has pledged ₹ 100 crore support, while MG Motor India will offer ₹ 2 crore. Hyundai, for its part, is bringing in advanced COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits from South Korea which will help over 25,000 people, while carmakers like Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India have ventured into making ventilators for coronavirus patients.

