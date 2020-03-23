New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India Temporarily Suspends Manufacturing At Its Haryana Plant

Taking cues from other two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki Motorcycle India announced that it has temporarily stopped its manufacturing operations at its plant in Haryana.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has its facility at Kherki Dhaula in Haryana

  • Suzuki suspends its manufacturing operations at its India plant
  • Plant to remain shut until further government notice
  • Hero, Honda and other two-wheeler companies shut operations as well

Like Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has announced that it has put a temporary hold on its manufacturing operations at its Haryana plant in Kherki Dhaula till further notice from government. Suzuki said that its first and foremost priority is to ensure the health and safety of all its employees and stakeholders. The government of Haryana has stipulated that all labour intensive industries must operate with 50 per cent workforce and that too at alternate days.

Also Read: Coronavirus Scare: Hero Shuts Down Its Manufacturing Facilties Across The Globe

Also Read: Hero To Advance Payments Amidst Coronavirus Scare

SMIPL Managing Director, Koichiro Hirao said, "While the company has taken all measures to ensure the well-being of its employees at the workplace, we have announced a 'Work from Home' advisory to our employees and associates who are not involved with maintaining essential services.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Shuts Down Production At All Its India Plants

Companies like Hero MotoCorp are taking extra measures for its employees. Hero MotoCorp will not layoff its employees during these unprecedented times. It closed all of its manufacturing facilities across the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Hero has facilities in India, Colombia and Bangladesh as well as a Global Parts Centre in Neemrana, Rajasthan that will be shut with immediate effect until March 31, 2020. Hero also plans to fast-track monthly payments for contract workers to March 23, 2020, instead of waiting till the end of the month.

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced that it will be shutting down all its manufacturing facilities as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the auto industry with most manufacturers either shutting down plants or scaling down operations in the interest of the employees.

