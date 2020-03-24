Coronavirus Pandemic: Suzuki Motor Extends Sanand Plant Shutdown Till March 31, 2020

The temporary suspension of production will impact the domestic and export sales of the Baleno

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) will be extending the shutdown at its Sanand plant in Gujarat till March 31, 2020, as opposed to the previous date of March 25, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing. The decision comes in the wake of the state government's directive to temporarily close establishments amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki India and currently supplies the Baleno hatchback to the automaker.

In a statement, the Indian auto giant informed BSE that, "Maruti Suzuki has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) that pursuant to the latest Gujarat Government directive on the COVID-19 situation, they are extending their plant shutdown till 31st March 2020. Earlier the shutdown was till 25th March 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki."

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is produced for India and global markets at the Sanand facility

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has temporarily closed production at its Gurgaon and Manesar plants since March 22, 2020. Both plants will be closed till March 31 as well, and the decision to re-open the facilities will be taken based on the condition of the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The automaker's R&D Centre in Rohtak, Haryana is also closed till the end of this month. The carmaker has already asked its non-production employees to work from home and is using video-conferencing, sanitisation and temperature checks to minimise the spread of the virus.

Apart from Suzuki, Ford India, Tata Motors and other auto ancillary manufacturers have also suspended production at their respective plants in Sanand Gujarat till the end of this month.

