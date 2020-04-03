Coronavirus Pandemic: Skoda Auto Volkswagen Start Producing Face Shields At Chakan Plant

The novel coronavirus pandemic is a major threat and every effort is being made to contain the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 virus has also revealed how under developed our healthcare system is, and needs more attention and efforts from all spheres. Doing its bit to safeguard the health of our medical professionals, Skoda Auto Volkswagen has commenced producing face shields at its Chakan plant near Pune. The automaker shared images of the face shields being made at the facility and the final product as well that protects healthcare workers from infected patients. The face shield has been designed to stop droplets from coming in contact with the personnel's face, while the design is lightweight and prevents fogging.

The face shield are lightweight and precent fogging, and can be reused

The face shields are reusable and can be used for six to eight hours at a stretch before being sanitizers and used again. The company is also making face masks that have been approved for use by the Dean and ICU staff at the Sassoon General Hospital. Furthermore, automaker will be donating 35,000 sanitisers to hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. It has also collaborated with NGOs in Aurangabad to distribute 50,000 food packets.

In addition, Skoda Auto Volkswagen has also pledged ₹ 1 crore as financial aid towards a dedicated facility that will be able to accommodate up to 1100 coronavirus patients and is being set-up with Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The financial contribution meanwhile, will be used to source personal protection equipment kits and medicinal consumables for the healthcare professionals.

The European auto giant has also said that will import necessary medical supplies to India through Volkswagen AG, should there be a need.

