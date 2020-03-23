New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Auto Industry Body Tells Manufacturers To Shut Production

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has requested auto and component manufacturers to consider plant shut down for a limited period given the escalating situation caused by coronavirus outbreak.

Manufacturers like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata have already suspended production

  • SIAM and ACMA have issued an advisory to Auto manufacturers
  • Auto manufacturers have been asked to halt their plant operations
  • Several OEMs have already suspended production in India

In view of the ongoing Corona Virus pandemic The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the umbrella body for all vehicle manufacturers in India along with Automotive Components manufacturers' association of India (ACMA) have issued an advisory to Auto manufacturers to halt their plant operations temporarily.

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM said, "With a view to the deteriorating situation arising out of COVID-19, SIAM and ACMA have both requested their Members in OEMs and Auto Component Industry to consider plant shut down for a limited period to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus."

Also Read:TVS Motor Company Shuts Down Plants For Two Days

Most automobile manufacturers have already voluntarily announced plant shutdowns over the last few days. These include India's largest automakers like FCA India, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai India, Tata MotorsHero Motocorp and even Eicher Motors. These shutdowns are effective till March 31st 2020 or till further notice. Some companies who are yet to announce similar measures include Korean carmaker Kia Motors and BMW India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

