Coronavirus Pandemic: Auto Industry Body Tells Manufacturers To Shut Production

In view of the ongoing Corona Virus pandemic The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the umbrella body for all vehicle manufacturers in India along with Automotive Components manufacturers' association of India (ACMA) have issued an advisory to Auto manufacturers to halt their plant operations temporarily.

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM said, "With a view to the deteriorating situation arising out of COVID-19, SIAM and ACMA have both requested their Members in OEMs and Auto Component Industry to consider plant shut down for a limited period to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus."

Most automobile manufacturers have already voluntarily announced plant shutdowns over the last few days. These include India's largest automakers like FCA India, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai India, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp and even Eicher Motors. These shutdowns are effective till March 31st 2020 or till further notice. Some companies who are yet to announce similar measures include Korean carmaker Kia Motors and BMW India.

