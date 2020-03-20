Coronavirus Pandemic: MotoGP Racer Valentino Rossi Leads Fundraising Efforts

The coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of countries across the world, but no other country has been worse affected than Italy, with confirmed cases now overtaking China, where the COVID-19 virus originiated. As of writing this piece, Italy's death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China. The total number of infections in Italy has also risen, with confirmed cases of positive individuals topping 41,000. Naturally, this has put a huge strain on Italy's health services.

Italy's national hero Valentino Rossi, together with several entrepreneurs, has decided to help hospitals in Italy to overcome the coronavirus outbreak by donating to the Marche Nord Hospital, in Pesaro, Italy. Rossi has previously been treated at the same hospital for injuries.

"VR46, together with several entrepreneurs from the Marche region, brought its contribution to the fundraising dedicated to the 'Together for Marche Nord' Association, to purchase new respirators for the Marche Nord Hospital. Strongly believing in actions aimed at countering the coronavirus emergency, VR46 invites anyone to act in compliance with the rules and to contribute to fundraisers to help those who are committing themselves to overcome this complicated moment in these days," said Rossi's representatives.

The coronavirus pandemic has now spread across the world, and several motorsport events, including the 2020 MotoGP season have been affected. MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia and his fan club have also joined the cause. The Italian started fundraising for the Molinette Hospital in Turin's Resuscitation department.

"I, together with the Pecco Fan Club have decided to open a fundraising campaign to be donated to charity to help Torino Citta della Salute, the funds will go to the intensive care unit of the Molinette Hospital in Turin in the fight against coronavirus. The proceeds will be paid by bank transfer directly to the hospital account. We will take care to demonstrate the devolution of the sum by publishing the details of the bank receipt. Just a small gesture is enough. If you don't have the opportunity to donate, I ask you to share our message, it's really important. Do it for yourself, do it for your families, your grandparents, the weakest people and unfortunately those who are fighting the virus," said Bagnaia.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Rossi has already donated a total of 15 ICU respirators to the Marche Nord Hospital. The hospital has stated that 'The Doctor' was one of the first people to pay a 'generous contribution'. Apart from Rossi, the SIC56 Foundation, set up in memory of Marco Simoncelli has also created a Just Giving page to raise funds for the Infemi Di Rimini, with 5,000 Euros raised so far.

