New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Renault-Nissan Alliance To Suspend Operations At Chennai Plant

Following suit of all other manufacturers, the Renault-Nissan alliance has announced that it will be suspending operations of its Chennai plant from March 24, 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Most auto manufacturers have announced temporary stoppage at their production facilities in India

Highlights

  • Renault and Nissan will suspend production from March 24, 2020
  • Indian auto industry could lose Rs. 15,000 crore revenue every day
  • Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, Kia have announced plant shutdown as well

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit each and every facet of the economy hard! With almost all major two-wheeler and four-wheeler company suspending its manufacturing operations in India, Renault and Nissan have announced the same as well. The Renault-Nissan Alliance plant at Oragadam, Chennai will temporarily stop operations from March 24, 2020 until further government notice. The Coronavirus outbreak has hit the Indian auto industry hard and reports suggest with each day of shutdown, the sector stands to lose revenue of up to ₹ 13,000 - 15,000 crore every day.

Also Read: Groupe Renaults Halts Production At 12 Sites In France

renault nissan alliance

(Renault and Nissan have joint plant operations at Oragadam, Chennai)

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL)'s parent company, Groupe Renault also announced the stopping of manufacturing in France at 12 sites due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has been spreading swiftly across the global.

Also Read: Indian Auto Industry Could Lose Revenue Of Up To ₹ 15,000 Crore Everyday

The Indian auto industry contributes to around 7.5 per cent of India's overall GDP, accounting for 49 per cent of the manufacturing sector. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) along with Automotive Components Manufacturers' Association of India (ACMA) has issued an advisory to auto manufacturers to halt their plant operations temporarily.

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM said, "With a view to the deteriorating situation arising out of COVID-19, SIAM and ACMA have both requested their Members in OEMs and Auto Component Industry to consider plant shut down for a limited period to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus.

0 Comments

Other manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda, Kia Motors, Hyundai and Tata have also announced temporary suspension at their respective manufacturing facilities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Renault models

Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.52 - 7.73 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.25 - 5.54 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 14.83 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 10.85 - 15.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.87 - 14.39 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities