Coronavirus Pandemic: Production of the Polestar 2 EV Begins In China

On a daily basis we've been bringing you news of car company's shutting down production lines to battle the ongoing coronavirus scare. However, electric vehicle maker Polestar announced that it has kickstarted production of the company's first pure electric car in Luqiao, China. The performance fastback will be first delivered in Europe and then China followed by North America. It is the first electric performance to be produced by the Volvo Car Group. Owned by Geely Auto and operated by Volvo Cars, the Luqiao factory is an example of how Polestar leverages the expertise of its parent companies.

The Polestar 2 is underpinned by Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture platform

The Polestar 2 was first revealed in February 2019 and was made available across global markets. The Polestar 2 is a premium five-door fastback which is driven by two electric motors mounted on each of the axles and is powered by a 78 kWh battery which gives it a driving range of 500 km according to the WLTP test cycle. The electric motor churns out 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque which help it clocking triple-digit speed in less than 5 seconds. Customers will further be able to opt for a performance pack which includes Ohlins dampers, Brembo brakes and 20-inch forged wheels. It will be further equipped with Polestar's signature golden seat belts, brake calipers and valve caps.

The Polestar 2 is underpinned by Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform which enables installing the 27 module battery pack into the floor. The platform is said to maintain the rigidity as well as required stability at higher speeds along with improved noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels where the road noise has been reduced to 3.7 decibels as compared to the traditional chassis.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said, "The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We start production now under these challenging circumstances with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain."

