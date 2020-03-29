Coronavirus Pandemic: Pitstop Offers Free Vehicle Service To Essential Services Workers

Bangalore-based doorstep car service and repair company - Pitstop has announced that it will be offering free vehicle service to the essential services workers. The new campaign is aimed to recognise the efforts of such personnel that include delivery workers, grocery, fire, police, ambulance, medics and are using vehicles that's in need of a service. The essential services personnel can get in touch with Pitstop on phone (Call: 6262621234) and the company's team will work with its partner garages to help these workers have their vehicles in a running condition again.

Speaking on the initiative, Mihir Mohan, CEO & Founder, Pitstop said, "We salute the heroes out there who are fighting for us on the streets and ensuring we get our essentials on time during this pandemic and are happy to launch #AtYourService campaign to help them out with any service support they need, at any hour of the day. Just get in touch with us at 6262621234 or log on to www.getpitstop.com. We are working with the police, local authorities and select partner garages to be able to have your vehicle up to keep the service on!"

The service though is available only in nine cities for now including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. The service is also only available for the essential services workers, while the company has temporarily suspended all doorstep and garage services till April 14, 2020, under the lockdown phase.

In addition, automakers have also announced an extension of the warranty period for customers during the lockdown phase. Certain companies will also continue service and repairs, albeit with limitations. The central government initiated the lockdown pan India from March 25, for 21 days and will end on April 14, 2020. Citizens need to stay home during this period in order to contain spreading the coronavirus further.

