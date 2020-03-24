New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Okinawa Temporarily Suspends Manufacturing Operations

Okinawa, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has decided to stop all manufacturing operations at its Haryana plant amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown in the country.

Okinawa will keep its manufacturing operations shut till further government notice

Highlights

  • All Okinawa employees given work from home instructions
  • Manufacturing operations shut till further government notice
  • All factory workers will be on paid leave till lockdown lifts

Okinawa Auto Tech has joined the bandwagon and has put a temporary hold on production at its manufacturing facility in Haryana amidst the current Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the nation. The COVID-19 disease is spreading rapidly and one of the ways to combat the spread is to suspend human interaction altogether. Almost all two-wheeler and four wheeler manufacturer has suspended its manufacturing operations across India. Okinawa has said that it will monitor the situation and the duration of its shutdown will depend on government's policy.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Advance Payments During COVID-19 Shutdown

(Okinawa has its plant situated in Haryana)

Okinawa has already initiated 'work-from-home for its office-based workforce to maintain business continuity and also for their safety. Plus, the company has said that all its workers at the manufacturing facility will be on paid leave, which is a commendable thing to do. In a similar fashion, Hero MotoCorp too decided to fast-track monthly payments for contract workers, instead of waiting till the end of this month. Hero announced that it was closing all of its manufacturing facilities across the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Hero has facilities in India, Colombia and Bangladesh as well as a Global Parts Centre in Neemrana, Rajasthan that will be shut with immediate effect until March 31, 2020.

Other two-wheeler manufacturers like Honda 2Wheelers, TVS Motor Company and Lohia have announced similar measures of shutting down their manufacturing operations and initiating work from home for their employees.

