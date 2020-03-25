Coronavirus Pandemic: Nissan Temporarily Halts Operations In Asia, Africa, Middle East

The Coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately reached most countries worldwide forcing automakers to shutdown facilities globally. Joining several other carmakers, Japanese auto giant Nissan has announced that it will be temporarily suspending operations in Africa, the Middle East and India, as a result of the outbreak. The announcement comes as an action to the advice and guidance of the respective national governments and has been taken for the welfare and safety of the employees, customers and communities, the company said in a statement.

In India, Nissan has halted production at its alliance plant in Chennai, which is part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, on March 23, 2020. The plant will remain closed indefinitely until further notice, while a skeleton staff will continue essential operations like maintenance and monitor the situation closely. The automaker will also suspend production at the Rosslyn plant in Pretoria, South Africa from March 26, till further notice.

The Renault Nissan Alliance Plant in Oragadam is a manufacturing hub for 106 countries

The Nissan facility in 6th October City, Giza Egypt will halt operations from March 26, 2020 as well, for an initial two week period as a preventive measure. Furthermore, the company has implemented work from home across multiple regions to contain the spread of the virus.

Alliance partner Renault announced the suspension of production at the Chennai plant on Monday, March 23, 2020, while automakers in the region including Hyundai, Ford India, Mahindra, Royal Enfield and others have also stopped production. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement, India will be under a 21-day lockdown to prevent a wider impact of COVID-19 as efforts are being made to contain the pandemic globally.

