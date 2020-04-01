Coronavirus Pandemic: MG Motor Supplies 100 ZS EVs To National Health Service In The UK

The MG ZS EV was introduced in the UK last year, and is also sold in India

MG Motor UK has announced that it will be supplying 100 ZS EV SUVs to the National Health Service (NHS), in order to aid the relief operations against the Coronavirus pandemic. The cars will be supplied by MG's dealer network across the country for up to six months free of charge. The automaker said that it has already supplied six ZS EVs to Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust out of the 100 promised. The company says the low running costs on the electric cars will aid in the relief efforts of the NHS members.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing, MG Motor UK, said "As a proud British brand, MG is more than just a car manufacturer. Together with our dealer network, we want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time. By providing 100 electric cars to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need. It's also our way of saying thank you to those selfless people who work so hard to keep us all safe."

The India-spec MG ZS EV promises a range of 340 km on a single charge in India

The MG ZS EV is a fully-electric SUV that promises a range of 262 km on a single charge with a 44.5 kWh battery pack in place for the UK market. The ZS EV is sold in India as well priced at ₹ 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and is equipped with a 44.5 kWh pack that powers a synchronous motor which develops 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery offers a range of about 340 km on a single charge. With zero tailpipe emissions, the SUV offers clean transportation that is low in terms of running cost and damage to the environment. The automaker has extended the warranty period for its customers in the UK.

More recently, Jaguar Land Rover also deployed 143 SUVs from its range across the globe in order to aid the relief efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 57 cars will be used in the UK that were handed over to the British Red Cross society.

