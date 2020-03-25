MG Motor India has pledged a donation of ₹ 2 crore in a bid to battle the Coronavirus pandemic which has created chaos across the world. The company will be contributing ₹ 1 crore directly to government hospitals, health institution while employees of MG India will contribute ₹ 1 crore as well. The idea is to help hospital and health institutions in Gurugram and Vadodara battle COVID-19 and also ensure well-being of medical staff and health workers along with the underprivileged sections of the society. The contribution includes gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds etc. depending on the particular requirement of the specific government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodra).

Also Read: Ford Joins GE, 3M In Speeding Up Ventilator, Respirator Production

Also Read: Renault Workers Use 3D Printers To Make Medical Visors From Home

MG had also announced its 'Disinfect and Deliver' initiative which will ensure car deliveries and test drive at home to customers under a completely sanitised process. Furthermore, the staff at dealerships is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers' homes. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to ensure their health and well-being.

Also Read: MG Introduces Disinfect and Deliver Initiative At Its Dealerships

MG Motor is also committed towards the safety and well-being of the staff at its dealerships and workshops. MG is facilitating and advising its dealers to ensure enhanced insurance cover for their 5,000 employees across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.