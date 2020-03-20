Coronavirus Pandemic: Meru Starts Sanitizing Cabs

This pan-India initiative has so far been carried out for over 1000 cabs and counting

Meru Mobility Tech has introduced several measures to enhance customer protection during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company, where Mahindra holds majority stake, is educating and updating its driver partners on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers, wearing face masks while changing them regularly, encouraging cashless payment to minimise personal touch as well as maintaining social distancing amongst fellow drivers.

These measures are aimed at upgrading levels of hygiene within the cabs as well which will provide for a pleasant and safe ride for its passengers. Since the driver earnings have been severally impacted Meru has waived off their commissions and has launched incentive schemes for its drivers. What the company is also doing is introducing an Ozone Treatment to sanitize the cabs at designated hubs in the city.

This process helps by releasing Ozone (O3) air inside every cab and in the process reducing the extent of viruses and bacteria. O3 easily permeates through vents, seats, under saturated upholstery fibers and reaches all the nooks and crannies in the vehicle which are usually hard to reach. This pan-India initiative has so far been carried out for over 1000 cabs and counting.

