Coronavirus Pandemic: Mercedes-Benz Chakan Plant To Remain Closed Until March 31, 2020

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the closure of its manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune. The automaker closed its operations on March 21 and the plant will remain shut until March 31, 2020. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that's spread across the globe and is a precautionary measure to safeguard the health of its employees. In addition, the company has suspended work in several administrative departments. The Mercedes-Benz Chakan facility locally assembles cars for India.

A statement from Mercedes-Benz India read, "Due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India has suspended the majority of production at its manufacturing facility located in Chakan as well as work in selected administrative departments, for an initial period starting March 21 to March 31. This action is a proactive precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of its employees and further contain the spread of the pandemic by practising social distancing. The safety, health and well-being of the customers, visitors and employees are of utmost importance to Mercedes-Benz India and this step will help the company protect the workforce, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the spread of the pandemic."

The plant closure will not only affect car production but could push future launches too

The company further said, "Mercedes-Benz is committed towards its customers' requirements and all appropriate precautionary measures are being taken by the dealerships and service centres, providing safety and continuity of service to the customers and employees. Mercedes-Benz India's leadership team is constantly evaluating the situation and will decide on further measures as required. Full operations will be resumed when the situation improves."

Apart from Mercedes-Benz, luxury automakers BMW and Audi have also announced shutdowns owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Almost all auto manufacturers and ancillaries makers have closed production plants, while employees have been given the option to work from home. The closure is expected to help flatten the growth curve of COVID-19 by maintaining hygiene and practising social distancing during the lockdown period.

