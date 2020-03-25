Coronavirus Pandemic: Maxxis Tyres India Suspend Operations At Sanand Facility Till April 14, 2020

As the entire nation is facing a complete lockdown situation, several manufacturers have decided to shut down their production facilities to comply with the government's advisory. Maxxis India too has decided to shut its production plant in Sanand, Ahmedabad till 14th April 2020. The production suspension step is taken as a preventive measure according to the guidelines issued by the government to contain the novel Coronavirus Pandemic. The company officially announced the suspension of production at its facility to ensure safety, health, hygiene of its employees, customers, business partners as well as communities.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: MG Motor India Pledges Donation of ₹ 2 Crore Towards Medical Aid

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and all government advisories issued so far, Maxxis India has taken these steps of suspending its manufacturing operations at the Sanand facility, Ahmedabad, till 14th April 2020. The steps come from the company as a preventive measure, considering nation lockdown to stop the coronavirus.

The company will also be taking these measures ensuring the safety of the employees as well as considering the business. The management has decided to discontinue all travel its employees until further notice, irrespective international or domestic. Additionally, the company is also providing masks and personal hygiene equipment to essential personnel.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin Suspends Operations At Its UK Facility Till April 20, 2020

On the other hand, the company has also implemented work from home facility keeping in view the health and safety of the employees and community. The manufacturer has asked the employees to employ digital platforms for a conversation like teleconference and video conferencing. Furthermore, the company is continuously monitoring the situation on a real-time basis and it has ensured that appropriate measures will be taken in such evolving circumstances.

Several manufacturers in the country like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda Cars India, Suzuki, Yamaha, Nissan, Renault and others too have closed their manufacturing facilities across the nation to comply with the advisory issued by the government of India for fighting the COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation wherein he clearly mentioned that the entire country will go into lockdown effective from March 25 at 12 am IST onwards for the next 21 days.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.