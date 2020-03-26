New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Looking To Make Ventilators To Help Government Fight Amid Lockdown

The Government has approached the country's leading car manufacturer in helping out to make ventilators for fighting the novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

| Updated:
3,465  Views
View Photos
Maruti Suzuki looking into the possibility of making the ventilators

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki to help the Government by making the ventilators
  • Carmaker will take the decision in 1-2 days
  • RC Bhargava assured no lay-offs during these unprecedented times

The Government has reached out to several auto manufacturers to help out in making ventilators, to fight the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is currently evaluating the current situation as well as the possibility of manufacturing the ventilators. Bajaj Group Head, Rahul Bajaj also said that they will look into options and would help in any way possible. RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki, Chairman said, that the COVID-19 is an urgent concern and the world is battling the same. Presently, the automaker is looking into the same and the possibility of making the ventilators. The company will be looking into the matter and taking a call in 1-2 days.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities

Talking about the timeline to make ventilators for helping the government - RC Bhargava mentioned that, "Ventilator is a very very different product from an automobile. And, it's only yesterday that we were approached as to whether we can get involved into making ventilators. So we are now looking into it, what exactly the product is, and what production requirements are, what the technology is and all of that. We are hoping that very quickly in a day or two, we will be able to tell the government what we can do or not do."

ff7bp6k

Also Read: Tesla Plans To Reopen New York Factory To Make Ventilators

Giving more insight about the impact on the auto sector, he stated that, "This is the policy of the country at the moment. All non-essential industries are closed. We are no different from others who are closed down. And, closedown means there will be no sales." Giving assurance to the employees, he assured that no salaries will be cut or no employees will be laid-off during these unprecedented times.

Also Read: General Motors Accelerates 'Project V' To Build Ventilators In Indiana: Report

Additionally, Mahindra has officially announced that it would be initiating ventilator manufacturing for the COVID-19 patients. Joining the battle against the virus, Mahindra Holidays too offered its resorts could be employed as temporary care facilities for patients.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.46 - 9.9 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.18 - 10.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.87 - 6.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 4.22 - 7.73 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.57 - 13.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.82 - 6.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.38 - 8.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.52 - 13.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.35 - 6.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
Discounts On BS4 Vehicles: Carmakers Offer Huge Benefits Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Discounts On BS4 Vehicles: Carmakers Offer Huge Benefits Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Fight Against Covid-19: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours
Fight Against Covid-19: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours
Select your City
or select from popular cities